Police found more than 400 abusive child images on computer seized from Armley man's home

West Yorkshire Police officers made the discovery after receiving information that illegal images were being accessed from Simon Brett's home.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers went to the 38-year-old's home on July 31, 2019.

A computer tower and two other devices were seized and taken away for forensic analysis.

Leeds Crown Court

Richard Holland, prosecuting, said 434 illegal images were found which Brett had accessed for two years up until his arrest.

A total of 63 movies and one still image were at category A - the most serious level of offending.

The computer was fitted with file sharing equipment.

Brett, of Town Street, Armley, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Richard Reed, mitigating, said Brett committed the offences when he was abusing drugs and alcohol.

Mr Reed said Brett now has a partner, has stopped using drugs and accepted he has a problem with alcohol.

He added: "He is doing everything possible to improve his situation and ensure these offences do not reoccur in the future."

He was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC said: "The problem with these sort of offences is that by virtue of viewing the material, you create that market in which children are sexually abused.