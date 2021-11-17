Richard Ellis brandished a machete during a street dispute with his neighbour on Aviary Mount, Armley.

Richard Ellis was arrested after officers made the discovery following the incident on Aviary Mount, on August 29 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ellis and his neighbour had argued in the street.

During a confrontation Ellis said to his neighbour: "What do you want? I will show you."

Ellis then went back inside his home and returned with a large machete.

Jade Edwards, prosecuting, said Ellis approached his neighbour and began "gesticulating" with the weapon.

Police were called but Ellis was no longer in possession of the weapon when officers spoke to him.

Ms Edwards said Ellis was behaving "erratically" and the officers formed the view that he was under the influence of drugs.

His home was searched and a machete with a five-inch blade was recovered from beneath a sofa.

CCTV footage of the area was checked and images were found of Ellis brandishing the weapon in the street.

Ellis, 38, of Aviary Mount, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

He has 39 previous convictions for 68 offences.

Two weeks before the incident he had been made the subject of a community order.

John Batchelor, mitigating, said Ellis pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Mr Batchelor said his client had mental health issues and was receiving help from a support worker.

Ellis was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.