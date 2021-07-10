Stefan Labadie was arrested at his home in Meanwood after police officers discovered cannabis plants growing at a house in the Armley area of the city.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officers forced their way into the property on Armley Lodge Road on October 21, 2019.

Gareth Henderson-Moore, prosecuting, said 16 plants were found growing in three tents inside the house.

Armley Lodge Road.

The tents were equipped with fans, heating equipment, fertiliser and dehumidifiers.

The prosecutor said the plants were examined and found to be capable of producing up to £15,950 worth of the class B drug.

Police traced Labadie to his home in Meanwood and arrested him at the address later that day.

His van was searched and a rucksack containing two bags of cannabis was recovered from the vehicle.

Labadie was interviewed and admitted responsibility for growing the plants.

Labadie, 41, of Clipston Avenue, Meanwood, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He pleaded guilty on the basis that he had supplied the drug to a small number of people.

Probation officer Gohar Khan said Labadie had stated during interview that he was spending £80 a week on cannabis at the time of the offending.

He said: "The reason he decided to grow the cannabis was because it worked out cheaper.

Michael Devlin, mitigating, said Labadie pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and has no previous convictions.

Mr Devlin said Labadie was sorry for what he had done, had been assessed as a low risk of re-offending and no longer used cannabis.

He added: "He has got a role as a father and a partner and knows the position that he has potentially put his family in today."

Judge Graham Reeds QC told Labadie that he would sentence him accordinging to his basis of plea, but added: "I have a strong suspicion that you were producing this cannabis to sell it to the general public."

Labadie was given a ten-month sentence, suspended for two years.