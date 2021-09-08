Police found cannabis farm worth £140,000 when they executed search warrant at a house in Armley

A total of 260 plants were found growing in the cellar, rooms on two floors and in the attic of the terraced property on Brentwood Grove, Armley.

Leeds Crown Court heard West Yorkshire Police officers went to the house on August 10 this year but no one answered the door.

They forced entry and arrested 50-year-old Long Tran inside the property.

Brentwood Grove, Armley.

Richard Holland, prosecuting, said it was clear that the house was being used for a sophisticated cannabis growing operation on a commercial scale.

Rooms were fitted with heating, lighting, fans and ventilation equipment.

The plants were capable of producing just over 14kgs of cannabis with a street value of around £140,000.

The prosecutor said there was evidence that someone had been living at the house as there was food in the fridge, "many" cans of beer and meat in the fridge.

Tran was interviewed and admitted living at the property but initially denied having any involvement with growing the cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Andrew Coleman, mitigating, said Tran pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Mr Coleman said Tran had paid a man some money to arrange transportation back to his home in Vietnam.

The barrister said Tran had been told to go to the house but was then told he would need to pay some more money.

He added: "The defendant had nowhere to go and states he felt tricked by the male when he was asked for more money.

"He remained in the property and watered the plants as a gardener.

"There was a level of exploitation and control in that he was told to remain there."

Tran was jailed for 12 months.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, said: "This was a sophisticated operation capable of the production of cannabis for commercial use.