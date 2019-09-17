Police find these illegal items smuggled into Leeds prison - including 70 LITRES of prohibited liquids

Police and prison staff have seized large quantities of illegal items from a Leeds prison, including 70 litres of prohibited liquids, as part of a major operation.

Operation Dragshot was led by Leeds District Prison Crime Team from Tuesday to Thursday last week, targeting smuggling and contraband at HMP Wealstun near Thorp Arch.

Visitors, contractors and even staff were searched entering the Category C men's prison and drones were used to catch packages being thrown over the fence.

Road policing units patrolled the surrounding area near Thorp Arch to stop any vehicles believed to be involved in crime in the prison.

Officers from the Serious Organised Crime Unit were called in to watch CCTV for suspicious activity during visits and Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team also assisted the operation.

What illegal items were seized during the operation?

- 70 litres of prohibited liquids

- Large quantity of cash

- Multiple quantities of cannabis

- Bags of white powder believed to be class A drugs

- Crack pipes

- Cannabis grinders

- Tobacco

- Set of scales

- Razor blades

- Adapted offensive weapon

- Multiple vape refills

- Prohibited papers

What have police said about the operation?

Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan, Head of Crime for Leeds District, said: “There are very clear links between the supply of drugs, phones and other contraband into prisons and organised criminality that damages our communities.

“The supply of drugs and other items fuels violence and creates debts which gives those behind it opportunities to exploit other prisoners and even their families. The illegal use of mobile phones allows organised criminals to directly maintain their operations on the outside.

“Through the work of Leeds District Prison Crime Team we have an excellent partnership with the prison authorities locally. This operation demonstrates how we are working together effectively to tackle these issues that can be damaging to prison life and present significant risks both to staff and inmates.

“We hope Operation Dragshot will send a strong deterrent message to those who think they can get away with trying to smuggle items into prisons.

“We will continue to work closely in partnership with our colleagues in the Prison Service to conduct similar operations at HMP Wealstun and other prison sites in the Leeds district in the future.”

The Governor of HMP Wealstun Diane Lewis added: “We are always looking at new ways to disrupt the criminal gangs who target vulnerable individuals within HMP Wealstun. This operation has given us the opportunity to build on our already excellent links with West Yorkshire Police.

“It is amazing to see the capability that the police specialist search units bring when working alongside the Wealstun and the HMPPS Yorkshire Prison Group Search Teams. The results were impressive and I look forward to this becoming a regular initiative.”