Police find more than 250 cannabis plants in Leeds home

A huge cannabis farm made up of more than 250 plants was discovered in Ireland Wood.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Leeds North West team were called to an address in Otley Old Road.

The cannabis farm was found in a house in Ireland Wood (Photo: West Yorkshire Police - Leeds North West).

Local officers said that more than 250 plants were seized from the semi-detached house on Thursday May 30.

Four police cars could be seen in Otley Old Road throughout Thursday afternoon.

The plants have now been destroyed.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said no arrests had been made so far, but enquiries are ongoing.

More than 250 plants were found (Photo: West Yorkshire Police - Leeds North West).

In April, police discovered 100 cannabis plants in Skelwith Walk, Seacroft.

And in February, officers raided an address in Brooklands area of Seacroft and seized plants worth up to £60,000.