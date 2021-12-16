Police find man's body in park on Northfield Road, Ossett
Police found the body of a man aged in his twenties after being called to a report of a sudden death in a park in Ossett.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:33 pm
West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the park on Northfield Road at 9.19am today (Thurs De 16).
A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and located the body of male in his 20s.
"The death which is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
A floral tribute has been placed at the scene today.