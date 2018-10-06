Police find man's body outside Leeds tower block flats

Police found the body of a man believed to be aged in his 30s outside a block of flats in Leeds.
Police received a call this morning about concerns for a man's safety at Wortley Heights tower blocks in Leeds.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a man outside.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
A police cordon was put in place at the scene.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 10:51 to reports of a concern for safety at Wortley Heights in Leeds.
"Ambulance and police attended and discovered the body of a male in his 30s.
"A police cordon is currently in place and enquiries are ongoing.
"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances."
