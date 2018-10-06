Police find man's body outside Leeds tower block flats

Have your say

Police found the body of a man believed to be aged in his 30s outside a block of flats in Leeds.

Police received a call this morning about concerns for a man's safety at Wortley Heights tower blocks in Leeds.

The scene of the incident at Wortley Heights

-> Six men charged over £500,000 cannabis raids in Leeds

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man outside.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police cordon was put in place at the scene.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 10:51 to reports of a concern for safety at Wortley Heights in Leeds.

"Ambulance and police attended and discovered the body of a male in his 30s.

"A police cordon is currently in place and enquiries are ongoing.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances."

-> Join our Leeds Crime & Incidents Group to get news like this first

Have you been affected by the issues raised in this story? Call Samaritans hotline free on 116 123 or email joe@samaritans.org

Papyrus is a line set up for those aged under 35. Call 0800 068 41 41 – Monday to Friday 10am to 10pm, weekends 2pm to 10pm.