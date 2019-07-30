Police find Leeds cannabis farm worth over £150,000 following tip-off

Have your say

Police in Leeds discovered a £150,000 cannabis farm following a tip-off from the community.

West Yorkshire Police Inner East Leeds officers located the cannabis farm in Harehills.

The team tweeted: "Following reports from the community, Officers attended the #Darfield area of #Harehills & located a cannabis farm worth in excess of £150,000. PC 2484 & 5392 and PCSO'S 407 & 459 have been at the address seizing the cannabis. Enquiries are on-going #NPT #Moredrugsoffthestreet"

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Four officers are attending the farm to 'seize' the cannabis.