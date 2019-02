Police found a Bradford man who had been missing for more than two weeks.

Jason Hepworth, 39, went missing on February 1 from the Buttershaw area of the city.

West Yorkshire Police had issued an appeal for the public’s help in finding him.

Issuing an update via Twitter, the force said: “Jason Hepworth, who was subject to an earlier missing appeal, has now been found.

“Thank you to all those who retweeted.”