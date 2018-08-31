Police find body in Leeds woods in search for missing student

Police searching for a missing student in Leeds have found the body of a man in a woodland.

Officers searching for missing John Paul Awi, from Leeds, have found the body of a man.

The body was found shortly before 3pm on Thursday in woods off Stanks Drive by officers conducting a search of the area.

While it is too early to confirm the identity of the man, officers have informed the family of Mr Awi.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

The Sheffield Hallam University student, aged 22, had been missing from his Leeds home since Saturday morning.

He had been due to go to a summer job in Meanwood, but failed to turn up.

