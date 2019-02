Officers searching for a missing Leeds schoolgirl say that she has been found.

Sharon Demetrova, 15, had last been at her home address on Tuesday at about 4pm.

Police had said she has links to Wakefield and may have travelled to that area.

Issuing an update, a force spokesman said: “Sharon Demetrova, who was subject to an earlier missing persons appeal, has been found safe and well.

“Police would like to thank the public who shared the appeal.”