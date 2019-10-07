Police extremely concerned for missing 15-year-old believed to be in West Yorkshire

Police are 'extremely concerned' for the safety of a missing teenager - believed to be heading to West Yorkshire.

Ashleigh Jennings, from Shropshire, was last seen on Tuesday October 1st, 2019 at Shrewsbury Train Station boarding a train bound for Manchester Piccadilly at approximately 4.50pm.

Ashleigh is later believed to have made her way to the Huddersfield area - however police said her location isn’t known at this time.

On Tuesday October 1st, Ashleigh was last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve tight top, black jeans black leather jacket.

She was also carrying a large bag containing clothing and cosmetics.

Ashleigh is 5”4 and has a nose piercing.

Ashleigh’s family and officers are extremely concerned for her welfare and would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible, quoting incident number 772s of the 1 October 2019.



Police are also urging Ashleigh to make contact with her family or police just to let them know she is safe and well 'as her wellbeing is everyone’s sole concern'.

West Murcia Police launched the appeal but it has since been shared to West Yorkshire Police.