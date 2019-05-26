Police dog finds £5,000 of crack cocaine after Beeston driver flees officers

Have your say

A police dog has been praised after sniffing out £5,000 of crack cocaine when a driver did a runner from officers in Leeds.

Op Momentum saw police stopping vehicles in the city - including this white Volkswagen.

The crack cocaine found by PD Max

The vehicle was stopped in Beeston and the man behind the wheel promptly made off, but was chased down and arrested by police.

West Yorkshire Police dog PD Max searched the absconder's route and found roughly £5,000 worth of crack cocaine.

The man was promptly arrested and the car was seized by officers.

The incident happened on Tuesday, officers revealed.

A spokesman said: "DCT deployed on #opmomentum yesterday morning.

"Stopped vehicle in Beeston, Male made off, chased and detained. A search of the route he took by @WYPDogs PD Max locates approx £5000 worth of Crack Cocaine. Male arrested. Car seized."

