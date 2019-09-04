Police cordon on Roundhay Road Leeds as officers called to injured man

Police have put a cordon in place on Roundhay Road in Leeds after officers were called to reports of an injured man in the street.

A cordon is in place on Roundhay Road right now, just outside the Biso Na Biso afro Caribbean restaurant.

The cordon at the scene on Roundhay Road Leeds

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that police were called at 2.42pm to reports of an injured man on Roundhay Road, Leeds.

It is not yet know what the condition of the man is, or what the outcome of the incident was.

Reporter Joe Cooper is at the scene, but officers have not yet confirmed any further details.

The cordon itself is not stopping traffic, so motorists in the area are advised they can proceed along the road as normal.

The cordon in Roundhay Road

MORE TO FOLLOW.

