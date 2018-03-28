Police cordon off Co-op in Ripponden after cash box stolen during early hours break-in

A police cordon remains in place this morning after thieves struck at a Ripponden supermarket during the early hours.

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing incident at the Co-op store in Oldham Road shortly after 3.45am today.

A spokeswoman said they found damage had been caused to an ATM machine and the cash box stolen.

She said enquiries are continuing this morning.

