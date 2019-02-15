Police cordon in place in Leeds city centre after man taken to hospital with head injuries

Police have taped off a scene near the canal in Leeds city centre after a man suffered head injuries in an assault earlier this evening.

He has been taken to hospital following an incident near the canal just off the bridge at Whitehall Road.

Two men have been arrested and police say that enquiries are on-going.

A spokesperson said: "Police were called to Whitehall Road, Leeds at about 5.37pm this evening to a report a man was being assaulted by two other males.

"Officers attended the scene and arrested two males on suspicion of assault. The victim suffered a head injury in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment."