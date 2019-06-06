Police cordon in Harehills after man is found dead

Have your say

A man was found dead in Harehills on Thursday morning.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Compton Road, off Harehills Lane, at 7.44am this morning, where the body of a man had been found.

A police forensics officer at the scene in Compton Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff.

Compton Road has been closed and a scene put in place to undergo forensic examination.

Detectives are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.

A 60-year-old woman living nearby said: "As far as I know a man's body has been found in the garden.

"It used to be a lovely area but now it's not. It's really scary and you are frightened to go out.

"I've lived here 30 years and I just don't recognise the place."

Another woman who walks along the road to take her children to school said: "I saw the ambulance here on my way to take the kids back but then when I've come back I've seen all the police, it's horrible.

"You feel for the family of the man that's died. It's awful."