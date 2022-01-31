Paul Hammond, 61, from Burley in Wharfedale, was reported missing shortly before 10.30am on January 27.

Officers said they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Extensive enquiries have since been ongoing to locate him, including a search around the Otley Chevin after a potential sighting there.

Paul Hammond (61) from Burley in Wharfedale was reported missing shortly before 10.30 on 27 January. Police believe he may be in Leeds.

He was last seen on Leeds Road at Bramhope walking in the direction of Leeds near to Golden Acre Park on 5.11pm on Thursday, January 27.

Officers at Bradford District CID are now urgently appealing to Paul or residents in Leeds who may have seen him to get in touch.

Paul is described as a white, 6 ft tall, of a heavy build, with short dark hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey shirt, black jogging bottoms and a black jacket.

DCI Andy Farrell of Bradford District Police, said: “We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Paul, and are appealing directly to him to make contact with either his family or the police so we can offer him any assistance required .

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1864 of 27 January.”