Police continue search for missing 14-year-old Lexia Lockwood
Police are continuing to search for missing teenager Lexia Lockwood.
Lexia, aged 14, has been missing from her home in Leeds since 11.45pm on Saturday, October 9.
Concerns were raised for her welfare.
West Yorkshire Police said officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries but are yet to find her.
She is described as white, 5ft”2 tall, of medium build and with long hair.
When last seen she was wearing glasses, a Blacker jumper, black gilet, blue denim jeans and white Nike trainers.
Missing: Lexia Lockwood
She may have links to the Bradford area.
She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, medium build, with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jumper, blue jeans, a black gilet, white Nike trainers and glasses.
Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log 807 of October 10 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat