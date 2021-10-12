Police continue search for missing 14-year-old Lexia Lockwood

Lexia, aged 14, has been missing from her home in Leeds since 11.45pm on Saturday, October 9.

Concerns were raised for her welfare.

West Yorkshire Police said officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries but are yet to find her.

Lexia Lockwood is missing from her home in Leeds. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

She may have links to the Bradford area.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, medium build, with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jumper, blue jeans, a black gilet, white Nike trainers and glasses.