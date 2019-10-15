Police continue enquiries into four burglaries of beauty salons in Pudsey in single night

The Tanning Lounge, PH7, Pulse Hair Salon and The Hair Mill and Beautyall had glass smashed in the early hours of the morning.

The Tanning Lounge, PH7, Pulse Hair Salon and The Hair Mill and Beauty all had glass smashed in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two suspects in a small white van smashed windows to gain entry.

Cash and GHD hair straighteners were among the items stolen, police said.

No arrests have been made at this stage, police confirmed.

Kelsey Crabtree is the owner of The Tanning Lounge.

She said the thieves got away with the till tray from the premises.

She added: "They used a hammer smashed the door window then kicked it through.

"They got away with the till tray but that’s not the point.

"They’ve caused a mess and affected trade hours."

Chloe Taylor, hair stylist at Pulse Hair Salon, arrived at work this morning to see the damage to the front door.

She told how similar incidents had happened multiple times in recent years.

Chloe said: "They didn’t manage to get in but the damage is bad enough that we will have to pay for new glass on two of the windows.

"We are really annoyed and this is such an inconvenience for us, I just work here and had to see to all of this."

Nicola Williams, also staff at Pulse Hair Studio, added: "They smashed the bottom glass of the door but didn’t go straight through so they didn’t get in.

"They also hit the front window with a hammer or something heavy but didn’t get through."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Between 3.35am and 8:03am this morning (14/10) police received reports of burglaries at four beauty salons in Pudsey.

"These included PH7 Hair and Beauty, in Lidget Hill, Pudsey; The Hair Mill, in Richardshaw Lane, Pudsey; Pulse Hair Studio, in Chapeltown, Pudsey, and The Tanning Lounge, in Chapeltown, Pudsey.

"Two suspects in a small white van smashed windows to gain entry.

"Cash and GHD hair straighteners were among the items stolen.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and the local neighbourhood policing team has been made aware of the incidents.