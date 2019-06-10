Police constable due in court following investigation into Leeds collision with 71-year-old pensioner

Have your say

A police constable has been charged with driving without due care and attention following an investigation into a collision with a 71-year-old pensioner.

Police Constable Richard Storey was the driver of an unmarked police car, responding to an incident, when it collided with another vehicle on Roseville Road, Harehills, near Leeds on November 21, 2018.

PC Storey’s car then collided with a pedestrian, a 71-year-old-woman, who suffered serious injuries.

The constable has been charged with one count of driving without due care and attention.

He is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates on 11 June 2019.