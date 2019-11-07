Police confirm two women arrested after Bonfire Night chaos on Harehills Road

15 people were arrested after the violent disorder on Tuesday which saw fireworks launched at residents and emergency services.

It was previously reported that those arrested were all male, but today a police spokesman said that it was 13 men and two women.

They have been released under investigation.

The scenes on Harehills Road on Bonfire Night 2019. Photo credit Radio Sangam.

Enquiries are ongoing.

What happened?

Police officers were first called to Banstead Park in Harehills at 6pm, to reports of youths gathering and lighting a fire.

Community mediators assisted officers and attempted to disperse the youths.

But by 7.30pm youths had set fire to a wheelie bin on Harehills Road and had taken bins from outside homes to make a barricade in the middle of the road.

Residents reported having fireworks and missiles thrown at them, which were also aimed at passing cars.

When officers were deployed to Harehills Road they were attacked by fireworks.

Four police officers received injuries during the incident. Two were treated in hospital, but none were seriously injured.

West Yorkshire Police says the situation was eventually calmed by about 12.30am on Wednesday.

How has the Harehills community responded?

Residents have praised volunteers who bravely stepped out onto Harehills Road to try to stop the violence.

Karen Harris has lived in Harehills for 27 years and praised the bravery of young volunteers who went out to help.

She said: "I witnessed one young lad go to the aid of a local resident who had fallen down when going to get her stolen bin and then had fireworks fired at her.

"He went to help and then had fireworks thrown at him, one of which ignited and burnt through his jacket.

"They were extremely brave. We need more people to stand up and say no to the nonsense."

Anyone with information, particularly any relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting Operation Daydon.