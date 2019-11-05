Police concerned for missing nine-month-old baby from Leeds

Amelia is believed to be with her mother Kirsty Barker and her partner Gavin Windle. photos provided by West Yorkshire Police.

Amelia Smith is believed to be with her mother Kirsty Barker and her partner Gavin Windle.

She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a pink top and white bib.

Police say she will be in a pink and red Mothercare pushchair.

Kirsty Barker has red hair and was wearing a black parker coat with a fur hood, checked beige scarf and carrying a JD bag.

Her partner Gavin Windle has brown hair and was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit jacket, dark trousers and black Adidas trainers with white stripes.