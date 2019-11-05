Police concerned for missing nine-month-old baby from Leeds
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing nine-month-old baby from Leeds.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 7:51 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 7:53 pm
Amelia Smith is believed to be with her mother Kirsty Barker and her partner Gavin Windle.
She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a pink top and white bib.
Police say she will be in a pink and red Mothercare pushchair.
Kirsty Barker has red hair and was wearing a black parker coat with a fur hood, checked beige scarf and carrying a JD bag.
Her partner Gavin Windle has brown hair and was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit jacket, dark trousers and black Adidas trainers with white stripes.
Officers have asked anyone with information to call 101 and quote log 880 05/11.