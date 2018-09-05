Police catch several cars breaking speed limit on this Leeds road as driver spins out in rain

Police caught motorists driving 'well in excess of the speed limit' on a road in Leeds today as part of mobile speed patrols.
West Yorkshire Police officers were deployed to Bradford Road in Pudsey, Leeds, to speed gun passing cars.
Police found several cars travelling 'well in excess' of the limit.
Officers were also called to a crash further down the same road involving a green Toyota Yaris - caused by a driver going 'too fast in wet conditions'.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "After numerous serious collisions and injuries on Bradford Road , Pudsey, neighbourhood officers have deployed with the speed detection device. Neighbourhood officers dealt with motorists travelling well in excess of the speed limit.
"Neighbourhood officers deployed at the same time to a collision further along the road ... driver travelling too fast in wet conditions!"
