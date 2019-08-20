Police catch Leeds driver with no insurance despite one and four-year-old children in car

Police caught a Leeds man who was driving his car with no insurance despite his one and four-year-old children being in the car.

He was caught driving along Theaker Lane in Armley.

The car was stopped and all passengers were removed from the car.

It was then seized.

The driver was reported.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit shared the incident on Twitter.

The team said: "Theaker Lane, Armley, Leeds North West.

"Despite having his 1 and 4 year old children in the vehicle, this male driver found it ok to drive around with no insurance.

"Vehicle stopped, all occupants safely removed and vehicle seized, driver reported."

