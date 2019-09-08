Police carry out speed checks on this Leeds street after complaints from residents

Have your say

Police officers carried out speed checks on a street in Manston today after complaints from local residents.

West Yorkshire Police had received complaints from residents on Manston Lane about speeding cars.

The road runs from Manston Park through to a junction with William Parkin Way and is a route often used by drivers to reach the M1.

-> Stolen farm vehicles found in Seacroft after tip off

Officers caught a number of vehicles which were exceeding the speed limit while they carried out checks this afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police Leeds East tweeted a picture of an officer conducting the checks at 3pm.

The force said: "This afternoon following complaints by local residents officers have attended on Manston Lane and carried out speed checks.

"During the time officers were there a number of vehicles were exceeding the limit."

-> Leeds man nearly sent to prison because his wife couldn't park the car