Have your say

Police have been called to a robbery at a post office in Wortley tonight

Officers were called to a post office on Dixon Lane, Wortley, at about 4.55pm after reports of a robbery.

A man apparently fled the scene, 'making off without any property'.

Police are still on scene at the post office tonight as of about 7pm.

Earlier this evening a road was closed in Kippax after a car and bike collided.

Join our Leeds Crime & Incidents Group for more stories like this as we get them