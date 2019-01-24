Police called to Marley Street Beeston after man became aggressive with ambulance crews

Police and ambulance services have been called to a street in Leeds after a man collapsed in a suspected drug incident.

Officers were called to Marley Street in Beeston at 9.07am after police were contacted by the ambulance service.

Police on the scene

The man had collapsed, possibly due to drugs, and officers were called to help ambulance crews after the man became conscious and began acting aggressively.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 9:07am today (24/1) police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an address in Marley Street, Beeston, where a man had collapsed, possibly due to taking drugs.

"Officers attended the scene to assist. The man became conscious and was acting aggressively. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment."