Police called to Leeds retail park after man's sudden death

Police were called out to a retail park in Leeds shortly before midnight yesterday after man died suddenly.

Witnesses reported seeing a large amount of police activity at Tunstall Road Retail Park in Beeston while initial investigations were carried out.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called at around 11.55pm yesterday evening to reports of a sudden death on Tunstall Road Retail Park involving a 47 year old man.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

