Police called to assault at Greggs in Leeds city centre after man detained attacker

Police have arrested a man after being called to Greggs in Leeds city centre.

Officers were called to Greggs on Kirkgate at about 2.48pm today after a report that a man had been assaulted.

Police arrived and found that the victim had detained a suspect at the scene, and the suspect was then arrested.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to a retailer on Kirkgate, Leeds at about 2.48pm today to a report a man had been assaulted.

"Officers attended and arrested the suspect who had been detained at the scene by the victim.

"The male has been taken into custody for questioning and enquiries remain ongoing."

