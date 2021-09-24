Police were called to Poplar Gate just before 5pm following an "altercation" in the street, West Yorkshire Police said.

A man in his 40s was found to have received a small cut to his face that did not require hospital treatment.

Poplar Gate, Armley (photo: Google).

A car was also deliberately damaged during the incident, which is being treated as domestic-related.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Domestic Abuse Team at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13210485383 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat."