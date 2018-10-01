Police called to 'altercation' on double decker bus on Leeds road

A police car and police van were both called out after a row broke out on a double decker bus in Leeds.
Police were called at 5.07pm to reports two men were involved in an altercation on a bus, while the bus was on Whitehall Road.
-> Devastated family ask people to share this photo after teenager's drug death
The incident involved at least two men on the top deck of the bus.
A photo taken at the scene shows a police van and a police car parked in front of the double decker bus after the incident.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "An off duty police officer spoke to the males involved and the incident was resolved. Officers attended.
"There were no reports of any injuries and no one was arrested."