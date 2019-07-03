Police 'box in' truck in dramatic swoop and arrest man for stealing digger from Yorkshire building site

Have your say

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after stealing a digger from a building site near York.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the site at around 5.45pm on Monday after reports that the digger was being stolen.

The pick-up truck pulling the digger, stolen from a building site near York.

They soon spotted a pick-up truck carrying a digger on the A19 and chased down the vehicle near Selby.

Pictures show at least four police cars, including dog unit teams, 'boxing in' the truck at the side of the road.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from near Doncaster, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft.

Police are urging people working on building sites to take extra measures to deter potential thieves.

PC Rob Davies, of North Yorkshire Police's Rural Taskforce, said: "By their nature, building sites and compounds are vulnerable and attractive targets for criminals.

“That means it’s really important to take extra security measures."

PC Davies suggests keeping vehicles and expensive tools in secure and well-lit areas at all times and fitting alarms and CCTV on site.

He also recommends getting all property security-marked, as having a permanent mark on vehicles and tools will make it harder for thieves to sell them on.

He added: “The equipment on building sites can be worth many thousands of pounds, which is why it’s so important to keep it safe.

"We want the message to go out to would-be thieves that targeting sites in North Yorkshire is simply not worth the risk.”