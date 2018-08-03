Police bid to trace a Bradford man who is wanted back in prison

Police are appealing for information over the whereabouts of a man from Bradford who is wanted on recall to prison.

Liam Makin, 23, was released from prison in May this year after serving a sentence for attempt robbery.

He is now wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

West Yorkshire Police say he is described as being of slim but athletic build and around six feet tall.

He has links to the Shipley and Keighley areas and is from the BD10 area of the city.

A spokesperson said: "Officers are continuing enquiries to trace him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Bradford on 101, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website."

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.