Police believe the driver of this car may have witnessed fatal M62 crash

West Yorkshire Police are trying to trace a potential witness to a fatal car crash on the M62 last week.

The accident happened at around 7.40am on Monday, May 13 on the westbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 23 and 22.

The victim of the crash was airlifted to hospital but sadly later died of his injuries. PIC: West Yorkshire Police

It involved a lorry and a VW transporter van.

Sadly a passenger in the van, a man in his 30s, died of his injuries after being airlifted to hospital.

Officers in the Major Collision Enquiry Team are now hoping to trace the driver of the vehicle pictured as a potential witness to the collision.

Any witnesses who saw debris in the carriageway before the incident is asked to call the team on 01924 293045 quoting reference 13190242715.

The victim of the crash, Chris Edmonson, 31, was born with a intramuscular condition which affected his mobility, health and had caused social segregation.

He was a member of the Service User and Carer Participation Group at York University for several years

Ed Robson, Lecturer in Social Work at the university wrote a tribute to Mr Edmonson last week in which he described him as an inspiration to 'generations of students.'

Read his complete tribute here.