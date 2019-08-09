Police attend 'ongoing burglary' and find cannabis farm worth £90k and serious violent offender

Have your say

Officers were called to a reported ongoing burglary but ended up discovering a cannabis farm worth £90,000 and a serious violent offender wanted by another police force.

Police were called to the suspected burglary in Beeston after a man was spotted on the roof.

They quickly found the man and talked him down.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

After searching the property, officers discovered it a 'significant' cannabis farm worth around £90,000.

Another man was found inside the property and arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

It then transpired that the man officers talked down from the roof was a serious violent offender.

He had been wanted by South Yorkshire Police and had been outstanding for over a year.

The Leeds Crime Team, who specialise in dealing with burglary and robbery throughout Leeds, shared the incident on Twitter.

