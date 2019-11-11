Police ask public if they can spot wanted man hiding in loft

Officers from the Leeds East team shared a photograph of the moment they found the man hiding in an attic in Burmantofts.

In a Facebook post, the team said: "Can you spot the person hiding in this image?

"This is the moment Neighbourhood officers dismantled a loft to locate a wanted male.

"The male has since been charged with burglary in the Burmantofts area of Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...