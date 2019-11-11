Police ask public if they can spot wanted man hiding in loft
Police have asked the public whether they can spot a wanted man who has been hiding in a loft.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 1:07 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 1:08 pm
Officers from the Leeds East team shared a photograph of the moment they found the man hiding in an attic in Burmantofts.
In a Facebook post, the team said: "Can you spot the person hiding in this image?
"This is the moment Neighbourhood officers dismantled a loft to locate a wanted male.
"The male has since been charged with burglary in the Burmantofts area of Leeds.
"He is currently detained and awaiting a court hearing."