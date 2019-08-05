Police arrest 'worst ever' drink driver almost SIX times over the limit in Leeds

Police arrested a drink driver in Leeds who was almost SIX times over the legal limit on a breathalyser test.

Police pulled over a driver for suspected drink driving. The driver then blew at 199μg per 100ml in their breath - the legal limit is 35μg.

That means the driver was 5.6 times over the legal limit.

The officer behind the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit confirmed it was the worst case of drink driving they had dealt with.

Police said: "Reports received of a possible drunk driver in Leeds. Officers located the driver who blew a staggering 199. The legal limit being 35! Driver arrested ."

They added: "Everyone’s body is different so I could not tell you exactly what or how much alcohol was consumed. However, this is a substantial amount of alcohol. Thankfully no one has been injured."

The incident happened on Friday and was reported by police at 3.45pm that day.