Police arrest three suspects in Leeds after car fails to stop then crashes

West Yorkshire Police have arrested three suspects after a car failed to stop for officers.

After receiving a report of an ongoing burglary in the Churwell area on Wednesday March 27, officers from Morley's Neighbourhood Policing Team attended the scene and spotted a vehicle involved in the offence.

- > Public safety at risk at Norman bar in Leeds, say police ahead of licencing meeting

The vehicle failed to stop for officers before crashing a short distance away after which the three suspects were apprehended.

On Twitter, PCSO Michelle Owens said: "First job of the afternoon - stolen vehicle used to commit a burglary in the Morley areas, unlucky for the three suspects who are now in police custody."

In a statement posted on Facebook, West Yorkshire Police, Leeds South said: "Following a call received of an ongoing burglary in the Churwell area, officers from Team 1 Morley NPT attended the area and sighted a vehicle involved in the offence.

"This vehicle failed to stop for our officers and crashed a short distance away where all three occupants were arrested.

"The vehicle was found to be stolen from another burglary in the Beeston area last month.

"On searching the suspects,they were found in possession with knives."

The three suspects remain in custody.