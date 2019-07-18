Police arrest seventh man in Saffron Drive murder investigation and appeal for information

Have your say

Police officers investigating the death of a 20-year-old in Bradford have made a seventh arrest.

The body of Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, 20, was found in Saffron Drive, Allerton in the early hours of Monday, July 1.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Six men have already been charged as part of the investigation.

Detectives investigating the death have also released details of a vehicle they are keen to trace.

The grey-coloured Ford S-Max was last seen in the Denholme area on Monday, 1 July, bearing the registration plate EO56 HHE.

Anyone who may have information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry team on 101, quoting crime reference 13190331451, or report online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat