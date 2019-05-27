Police arrest man wanted for string of burglaries after he was found slashing tyres in Leeds

A man wanted for burglaries in Leeds was nicked after police were called to a completely unrelated job.

Officers attended a street near to the University of Leeds campus on Sunday evening, after a member of the public reported seeing three men slashing bicycle tyres.

The men were "located and detained by security", according to West Yorkshire Police.

READ MORE: Police officer praised after ignoring HQ to save woman 'in middle of writing suicide note'

The Force said: "[We] attended at University of Leeds to a report 3 males were damaging bicycle tyres with a knife. Males had been located and detained by security. DCT officers in the area attended to assist, all three males arrested on suspicion of Criminal Damage."

A further tweet posted by the Leeds Crime Team said: "It's a funny old game policing.... one of the males transpired to be wanted for a series of burglaries across the city.

"Arrested and will be dealt with this morning by Leeds detectives."