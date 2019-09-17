Police arrest man in Park Square on suspicion of three assaults and criminal damage

Have your say

Police have arrested a man in Park Square this morning after reports he was being abusive to members.

One police van and car were at the scene in Leeds city centre this morning shortly after 11.30am.

A PCSO detained the suspect before officers arrested him on suspicion of three assaults, criminal damage and a public order offence.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: "At 11:33am today, police were called to a report of a man being abusive to members of the public in the vicinity of Park Square, Leeds.

"A PCSO detained the suspect in St Paul’s Street a short time later and officers attended and arrested the man on suspicion of three assaults, criminal damage and a public order offence."