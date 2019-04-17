Police arrest man after racist assault at Barnsley Football Club

South Yorkshire Police have arrested a man after a racially aggravated assault at Barnsley Football Club.

The incident allegedly happened at the ground on Saturday, April 13 following a match against fellow league one club Fleetwood Town.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault.

He attended at a police station and was arrested today, Wednesday, April 17.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Police have asked members of the media and the public to refrain from speculation in relation to this incident as it could potentially harm the investigation.

Earlier police had asked for witnesses to the incident which happened in the tunnel at about 5pm.

The assault left one man with facial injuries.