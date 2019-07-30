Police arrest Leeds man caught in 'exchange' before confiscating weighing scales and cannabis

Have your say

Police arrested a man in Bramley after he was spotted in an 'exchange' - before confiscating cannabis, cash and weighing scales.

Leeds Crime Team tweeted: "Leading from the front.

"DS Saleem and DS Devine yesterday sighted a Male in Bramley area who appeared to be in an exchange.

"Stop searched & found to be in possession of cannabis. Arrested for drugs supply Address searched and further drugs and cash located. #Leedsdetectives"

The team confirmed they chased the man over a short distance.

The man was arrested for drugs supply.

WYP