Police are catching speeding drivers in this West Leeds area

Police are currently catching out speeding drivers in an area of West Leeds.

Officers are running a traffic operation in Kirkstall. Photos provided by West Yorkshire Police Leeds West.

The exact location was not revealed.

In a tweet warning speeders to 'beware', the West Yorkshire Police Leeds West Team said: "NPT T3 are currently running a traffic operation in the Kirkstall area of Leeds.

"Speeding Motorists BEWARE."

The Leeds West team cover Armley, Bramley, Calverley, Farsley, Farnley, Kirkstall, Pudsey, Stanningley, Wortley and surrounding areas.