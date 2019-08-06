Police are catching speeding drivers in this West Leeds area

Police are currently catching out speeding drivers in an area of West Leeds.
Officers are running a traffic operation in Kirkstall.
The exact location was not revealed.
In a tweet warning speeders to 'beware', the West Yorkshire Police Leeds West Team said: "NPT T3 are currently running a traffic operation in the Kirkstall area of Leeds.
"Speeding Motorists BEWARE."
The Leeds West team cover Armley, Bramley, Calverley, Farsley, Farnley, Kirkstall, Pudsey, Stanningley, Wortley and surrounding areas.