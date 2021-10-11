Police appeal to locate missing 14-year-old from Leeds

Lexia Lockwood, 14, was reported missing at about 11.45pm on Saturday October 9.

Concerns were raised for her welfare.

She is described as white, 5ft”2 tall, of medium build and with long hair.

Police are appealing for the public's help in locating missing teenager Lexia Lockwood. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

When last seen she was wearing glasses, a Blacker jumper, black gilet, blue denim jeans and white Nike trainers.