Police appeal to locate missing 14-year-old from Leeds
Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a missing teenager from Leeds.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 6:23 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th October 2021, 6:24 pm
Lexia Lockwood, 14, was reported missing at about 11.45pm on Saturday October 9.
Concerns were raised for her welfare.
She is described as white, 5ft”2 tall, of medium build and with long hair.
When last seen she was wearing glasses, a Blacker jumper, black gilet, blue denim jeans and white Nike trainers.
Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log 807 of October 10 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat