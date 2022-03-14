Police appeal to help find missing nine-year-old girl originally from Leeds

Lacie Watts was last seen leaving her home address in the Baildon area at 9am this morning. She is previously from the Middleton area of Leeds, and is not familiar with the Bradford area.

She is described as white, with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black top with a River Island logo and green jogging bottoms. She was carrying a small backpack.

PC Heather Bradbury, Missing Persons Investigator, said: "Given Lacie's age and the fact she is in an area unfamiliar to her, it is vital that we locate her as soon as possible.

"I would urge anyone who has seen her or who has information about where she might currently be to please contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or using 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 336 of 14/03.