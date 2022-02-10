Police appeal to find missing man Paul Keeley

Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a missing Leeds man.

By Rebecca Marano
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 6:47 am

Concerns have been raised for missing Paul Keeley, aged 56.

He is described as having shaven grey hair, blue eyes, 5ft 11, glasses, wearing jeans, blue jumper, grey fleece, grey trainers.

Officers said he may be heading to Henley on Thames in a black Renault Megane.

Concerns have been raised for missing Paul Keeley, 56, from Leeds. Photo: WYP.

They asked anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to contact them via 101 quoting log number Log 1984 09-02.

