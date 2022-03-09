Police appeal for information in search for Wakefield man wanted on suspicion of domestic abuse

Officers are keen to speak to anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Joseph St Hilaire, 26.

Joseph is described as mixed race, around 5ft 4ins tall, with tattoos on his left hand and arm, a tattoo on the centre of his neck and two on his right arm.

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate him, but it is believed that he is deliberately evading the police.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or with information that could help the police’s enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13220101918.

Or alternatively by using 101 Live Chat on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.